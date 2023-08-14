Kishida marks 78th anniversary of World War II’s end without mentioning Japan’s wartime aggression

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed his peace pledge as Japan observed the 78th anniversary of its World War II defeat Tuesday. He did not mention the country’s wartime aggression in Asia, while three of his former and serving ministers visited a controversial shrine seen by neighboring countries as a symbol of militarism. Kishida gave a speech that was almost identical to last year, saying Japan would “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war.” Kishida has been pushing a significant buildup of Japan’s military under the new national and defense strategy that his government released in December.

