Italy marks 5th anniversary of Morandi bridge collapse with demands for justice for the 43 killed
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italy is marking the fifth anniversary of the collapse of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge with a minute of silence and demands for justice for the 43 people who died. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini told a Genoa commemoration ceremony Monday that the people who plunged to their deaths weren’t victims of a flood or natural disaster. Rather, he said, they were “victims of greed, of people who didn’t do their jobs.” A huge section of the Morandi bridge broke off during a rainstorm on Aug. 14, 2018, when highways were packed on the eve of Italy’s biggest summer holiday. Prosecutors say corners were cut on maintenance to save money.