Indiana teen who shot teacher and student at a middle school in 2018 is ordered to treatment center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ordered a teenager who opened fire at a central Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, to a residential treatment center. Hamilton Superior Court Judge Michael Casati on Monday ordered that the now-18-year-old be held in the Hamilton County Juvenile Service Center for 120 days while a probation department finds a suitable secure residential facility for him. Casati said in a five-page order that “the juvenile is a risk to the community.” A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 4 to determine where he will be placed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.