Illinois National Guard member dies of heat injuries at Camp Shelby in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — An Illinois National Guard member has died after suffering heat injuries during outdoor fitness activities at a military base in Mississippi. The 38-year-old man was treated by a medic at Camp Shelby when he showed signs of injuries Friday. A guard spokesperson says he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Temperatures around Camp Shelby topped 100 degrees from Friday to Monday. An 18-year-old Mississippi guard member was also hospitalized for heat injuries after exercising outdoors Saturday at the camp. The Mississippi guard issued an order Saturday banning all outdoor fitness activities during the day.

