Frozen, hacked-up bodies of at least 13 people found at houses in Mexico’s Veracruz state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico’s Veracruz state say they found the frozen, hacked-up bodies of at least 13 people in ice chests and freezers at two houses reportedly used by kidnappers. The chief prosecutor in the Gulf coast state said of the bags of body parts discovered during a raid, “Unfortunately there could be more than 13 bodies, and it is probable that there are others in the process of identification.” The prosecutor said Monday that six people have been arrested but did not offer a theory for why the gangs believed to be responsible froze the remains. Kidnapping gangs in Mexico usually dispose of the bodies of their victims by burying them in shallow graves.

