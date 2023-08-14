Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife’s murder

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. Forty-year-old Timothy Bliefnick showed no reaction as Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian read the sentence Friday. A jury in May convicted Bliefnick of murder, home invasion and use of a firearm to commit first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick. She had been shot multiple times. The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.