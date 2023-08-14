Environmentalists sue Puerto Rican government over location of renewable energy projects

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Activists and environmental groups including the Sierra Club are suing Puerto Rico’s government over the planned location of dozens of renewable energy projects meant to ease the U.S. territory’s power woes. The lawsuit filed Monday claims the projects would be built on lands that are ecologically sensitive and of high agricultural value, a violation of local laws. The groups requested that a judge prohibit local government agencies from approving projects on such lands. They note such projects should instead be built on roofs, parking lots, landfills in disuse and previously contaminated grounds. A spokeswoman for Puerto Rico’s Justice Department said the agency did not have immediate comment.

