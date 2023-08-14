Doris Burke and Doc Rivers named to ESPN and ABC’s top NBA crew

Doris Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues. ESPN announced Monday that Burke and Doc Rivers will join Mike Breen on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew. Burke has called the finals on ESPN Radio since 2020 and has been an analyst on ESPN’s NBA games since 2017. She also was a sideline reporter for ABC’s coverage of the finals for nine years. Rivers, who was fired as coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in May, called games on ESPN during the 2003-04 season.

