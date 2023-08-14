Crews search for possible missing after a mudslide in the Italian Alps coats city streets in muck

ROME (AP) — Rescue crews in an Italian Alpine city are searching for any possible missing people along the path of a mountain stream that violently burst its banks, causing a mudslide. The streets of Bardonecchia, a city near Turin in the Val di Susa mountain valley, were coated in thick gray mud on Monday. Witness video showed a huge wave of dirt and debris toppling a gate and residents running away. Firefighter spokesman Luca Cari told Sky TV24 that rescue crews had no reports of missing people but were nevertheless conducting searches of homes and cars that were along the mudslide’s route. He said crews had rescued six people overnight from an overturned camper.

