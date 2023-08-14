Chinese Defense Minister Li to visit Russia and Belarus in show of support despite West’s objections

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu is visiting Russia and Belarus in a show of support for those nations which the West has sought to isolate over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said Li departed Monday on the six-day trip, during which he will deliver an address at the Moscow Conference on International Security and meet with defense leaders from Russia and other nations. That will be followed by a visit to close Russian ally Belarus, whose territory was partly used to stage last year’s invasion. While there, he will hold meetings and talks with Belarussian state and military leaders and visit military facilities. China has largely backed Russia in the conflict.

