Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills 3, wounds 7 at hotel frequented by Pakistani refugees

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say an explosion has ripped through a hotel in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Khost, killing at least three people and wounding seven others. They say the blast occurred Monday at a city hotel frequented by Afghan people and refugees from Pakistan’s former militant stronghold of North Waziristan. Police are investigating to determine what caused the blast and who was behind it. They provided no information about the Pakistani refugees who were staying at the hotel. However, authorities in Pakistan have said that the Pakistani Taliban are hiding in Afghanistan. The group is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.