Beloved 2000s Irish boy band Westlife set to embark on first-ever North American tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ‘00s Irish boy band-turned-pop group Westlife are set to embark on their first-ever run of North American tour dates in 2024, surrounding St. Patrick’s Day. For U.S. and Canadian fans, this is a long-awaited trip. Westlife will kick off their four-date North American tour on Thursday, March 13 at Toronto’s, Meridian Hall, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 14, New York City’s famed Radio City Music Hall on March 16, and close out the run at the Chicago Theatre on March 18. Westlife has sold more than 55 million records, released 36 No. 1 albums, and earned over one billion streams on YouTube.

