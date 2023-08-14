AP African American Studies course won’t count toward graduation credit in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas education officials say an Advanced Placement course on African American studies won’t count toward a student’s graduation, prompting criticism from Black lawmakers. The Arkansas Department of Education stopped short of barring schools from offering the course, but said it can’t include the course as part of the state’s offerings since it’s still a pilot program. Florida earlier this year barred schools from teaching the course because officials there said it violated state law. Six schools in Arkansas are offering the class this school year. The department said the class could count toward students’ grade point averages but it can’t be a state course since it hasn’t been fully vetted yet.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.