An accident at Germany’s biggest theme park injures 4 people, police say

BERLIN (AP) — Police say four people have been injured in an accident at Germany’s biggest theme park. The accident happened at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French and Swiss borders. Police said a structure from which people can jump into a pool appears to have collapsed on Monday. The park is a popular tourist attraction that drew more than 6 million visitors last year, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland. It has areas with themes based on different European countries, and three based on fantasy settings, and is also a popular venue for conferences.

