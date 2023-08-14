A fiery explosion in Dominican Republic kills 3 and injures dozens of others
By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA and DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say at least three people died and more than 30 were injured after a powerful explosion rocked a popular market area in a town near the capital of the Dominican Republic. The blast occurred Monday at a bakery in the town of San Cristobal. Charred cars and debris from several collapsed buildings lined the streets as thick black smoke rose from the town’s center and prompted several businesses to evacuate while crowds gathered to film the incident. Officials said the victims were a four-month-old baby who died from a head injury and two adults whose bodies were 90% burned,