4 Australian tourists are rescued after being missing in Indonesian waters for 2 days

By EDNA TARIGAN and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Four Australian tourists have been rescued after being missing for two days in the waters off Indonesia’s Aceh province. Peter Foote, the father of Elliot Foote, who had traveled to Indonesia to celebrate his 30th birthday with friends, said on Tuesday that he received a text message from his son saying he is okay. The wooden speedboat they had been traveling on ran into bad weather on Sunday. The details of how they ended up in the sea remain unclear. Peter Foote was told his son had paddled his surfboard to an island to raise the alarm, and that the other three Australians were found clinging to their boards at sea. There is no information about three Indonesians who were in the same boat.