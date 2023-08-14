3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating after three people were found dead in a car parked outside an elementary school. WTHR-TV reports police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Police said a fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma. The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene.

