2nd swimmer in a month abandons attempt to cross Lake Michigan, blames support boat problems

DETROIT (AP) — A second swimmer in a month has abandoned an attempt to cross Lake Michigan after spending hours in the water. The Detroit Free Press reports that Bryan Huffman began his attempt to cross the lake Saturday in Wisconsin. But Huffman told the newspaper he gave up after his support boat lost its steering and he grew cold after battling a lake current. He said he managed to swim about 12 miles in 13 hours. Jim Dreyer abandoned his attempt on Aug. 1 after swimming just 10 miles. He said poor weather conditions forced him to quit.

