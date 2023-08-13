North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has made another inspection tour of munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons. Monday’s state media report on Kim’s instruction comes days before South Korea and the U.S. begin annual military drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. During his visit to weapons factories last week, Kim said North Korea must have “an overwhelming military force and get fully prepared for coping with any war.” Some observers suspect Kim’s factory trips could also be related to possible North Korean plans to send more munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.