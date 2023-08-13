Lioness shot dead after escaping from farm in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A lioness escaped from a farm in South Korea, touching off an emergency search before it was killed by a hunter Monday. Police said the owner of the farm in the southeastern county of Goryeong reported the escape after finding her cage empty. Authorities quickly sent police officers, emergency workers and civilian hunters to the area. People were banned from entering a mountain area where the lioness was believed to have moved before one of the hunters killed her near the farm where it had lived. There were no reports of the lioness attacking anyone.

