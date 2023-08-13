Freed U.S. nurse says Christian song was her rallying cry after she was kidnapped in Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. nurse who was released by kidnappers in Haiti last week says a Christian song called “See a Victory” became her battle cry after she and her young daughter were abducted. Alix Dorsainvil and her child were freed Wednesday, nearly two weeks after they were snatched at gunpoint from the campus of a Christian-run school near Port-au-Prince. El Roi Haiti, the Christian aid organization founded by Dorsainvil’s husband, said Thursday the pair were not harmed and are healthy. On Saturday, the group posted a message from Dorsainvil on its website. She said she is humbled by the outpouring of support and prayer.