Chicago mayor names the police department’s counterterrorism head as new police superintendent

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has named Larry Snelling, the police department’s counterterrorism head, as his choice for police superintendent of the nation’s third-largest city. The announcement on Sunday comes after a monthslong search led by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. The selection of Snelling, 54, to head the department, is subject to City Council approval. He will succeed David Brown, who in March announced that he would step down the day after Chicago’s mayoral primary election, in which crime was a central issue. Then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost that primary and Johnson went on to win the mayoral race the next month.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.