Biden and House Democrats hope to make curbing ‘junk fees’ a winning issue in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is taking on “junk fees,” those extra charges tacked on to plane tickets, hotel rooms, hospital bills and more. Now congressional Democrats are teaming up with the Biden administration and a progressive advocacy group to try to turn a policy initiative into a political rallying cry for next year’s election. They’re betting a small but potentially potent kitchen table issue will resonate with voters. Democratic House members have already held events organized with help from the Progressive Change Institute in Detroit and Philadelphia. Similar efforts are planned with lawmakers in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.