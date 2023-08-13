2 Nigerian men extradited to US to face sexual extortion charges after death of Michigan teenager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two Nigerian men have been extradited to the U.S. after they were indicted for allegedly sexually extorting teenage boys and young men in Michigan and across the country. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says 22-year-old Samuel Ogoshi and 20-year-old Samson Ogoshi of Lagos, Nigeria, are due to be arraigned Monday at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. They are accused of running an international sextortion ring that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette, in the Upper Peninsula, from a self-inflicted gunshot on March 25, 2022. Samuel Ogoshi also faces charges of sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.