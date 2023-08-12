Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East have warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. The stark advisory Saturday comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. A similar warning went out to shippers earlier this year ahead of Iran seizing two tankers traveling near the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s oil passes. Iran did not acknowledge any new plans to interdict vessels in the strait. The warning comes as a major U.S. deployment to the region over Iran’s seizure of ships is underway.

