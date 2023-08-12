Russian warplane on training mission crashes in Kaliningrad, killing its pilots

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed in Russia’s Kaliningrad region on Saturday during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board. “The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew died,” local military authorities said. According to officials, a technical malfunction was the likely cause. The Su-30 fighter jet has been used extensively during Russia’s action in Ukraine. The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

