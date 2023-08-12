Record-breaking summit of K2 dogged by allegations that Western climbers left Pakistani man to die
By ZARAR KHAN and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineer says an investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain. Saturday’s news of a probe follows allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall and left him to die on K2, the world’s second-highest peak. The allegations surrounding events on July 27 overshadowed a record established by a Norwegian climber and her Sherpa guide. By climbing K2 that day, they became the world’s fastest climbers, scaling the world’s 14 highest mountains in 92 days.