Record-breaking summit of K2 dogged by allegations that Western climbers left Pakistani man to die

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani mountaineer says an investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world’s most treacherous mountain. Saturday’s news of a probe follows allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall and left him to die on K2, the world’s second-highest peak. The allegations surrounding events on July 27 overshadowed a record established by a Norwegian climber and her Sherpa guide. By climbing K2 that day, they became the world’s fastest climbers, scaling the world’s 14 highest mountains in 92 days.

By ZARAR KHAN and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.