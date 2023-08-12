King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech. Human rights groups call it draconian

AMMAN (AP) — The Jordanian state news agency reports that the King of Jordan has approved a bill to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity. The legislation has drawn accusations from human rights groups of a new crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common. The bill makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines. These can include comments deemed contrary to morality, religion or national unity. It also punishes those who publish names or pictures of police officers online and outlaws certain methods of maintaining online anonymity. The Senate passed the bill on Tuesday: with King Abdullah’s approval, it now becomes law.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.