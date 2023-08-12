AP gets rare glimpse of jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai

HONG KONG (AP) — The Associated Press got a rare glimpse of jailed publisher and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai. The media tycoon spends 23 hours a day in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility and is allowed only 50 minutes to exercise. The AP in recent weeks captured exclusive photos of Lai. The 75-year-old disappeared from public view in December 2020 following his arrest under a security law imposed by Beijing to crush a massive pro-democracy movement that started in 2019. He is accused of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring to call for sanctions or blockades against Hong Kong or China. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to print seditious publications. If convicted, he could be imprisoned for life.

