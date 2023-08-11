US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group. That’s one of Russia’s largest conglomerates, with interests in oil, natural gas and banking. The sanctions announced Friday are part of continued efforts to place restrictions on the Russian economy since the invasion of Ukraine. Also sanctioned is the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. That group is involved in the technology sector, and the Treasury Department says it has helped Russia counteract other sanctions stemming from the war. The sanctions against the four individuals would block access to their U.S. properties and financial interests.

