Thousands evacuated in Polish town after builder uncovers WWII bomb

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Some 14,000 people are being evacuated in the eastern Polish town of Lublin after a construction worker uncovered a massive unexploded bomb. The police, Territorial Defense troops and city transport were helping in the evacuation, which must take place before military engineers can remove the bomb and take it away for neutralization, according to the town hall spokesperson, Katarzyna Duma. Builders uncovered the 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb buried in the ground during works on a new residential area on Thursday. World War II bombs are still regularly found during earthworks in Poland, which was the site of heavy fighting.

