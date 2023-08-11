South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma briefly taken to prison then released on remission

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma was briefly taken to prison and released to correctional supervision. Last month South Africa had deployed the army for security in four provinces amid concerns of unrest over a court decision making his 2021 medical parole invalid. Zuma was taken to prison and released in less than two hours Friday morning. A corrections official said Zuma is part of a remission authorized by the current president in which almost 9,500 inmates will be released from prison and placed under correctional supervision.

