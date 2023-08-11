Severe floods in China’s northern province killed 29 and caused tens of billions of economic losses

BEIJING (AP) — Severe floods in China’s northern province of Hebei brought by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri this month killed at least 29 people and caused tens of billions in economic losses. Official news agency Xinhua reported that rescue crews were still searching for 16 missing people as of Thursday and the province’s reconstruction is expected to take two years to complete. The China News Service said initial estimates showed the province’s direct economic losses amounted to 95.8 billion yuan ($13.2 billion). Last week, Hebei was hit by serious flooding as remnants of the typhoon battered the region and brought the heaviest rainfall neighboring Beijing in at least 140 years.

