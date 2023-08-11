UEFA chief Ceferin to travel to Greece for talks with PM after deadly fan violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The head of soccer in Europe, Aleksander Ceferin, will visit Greece next week to meet with the country’s prime minister, in the wake of an attack in Athens by Croatian fans that left one man dead. Ceferin will meet on Aug. 16 with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Representatives of the country’s four major clubs have been invited to attend the discussions. A Champions League qualifier between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb was called off Tuesday after scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena. A 29-year-old AEK fan died at the scene from a stab wound, while 10 others were injured.

