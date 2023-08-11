Pence signals debate plan to attack Trump and DeSantis for not pushing national abortion ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he expects to call out former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during this month’s Republican presidential debate for not insisting on a national abortion ban. Pence says the issue requires federal action even though the U.S. Supreme Court has returned the question to the states. He spoke to reporters while touring the Iowa State Fair on Friday. Pence has recommended federal legislation that would ban abortion nationwide at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Trump has not said whether he plans to attend the August 23 debate in Milwaukee.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.