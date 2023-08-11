Nebraska judge allows abortion limits and restrictions on gender-affirming surgery

A Nebraska judge is allowing a ban on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and restrictions on gender-affirming surgery to remain in effect. Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret on Friday sided with the state and refused to block the law the Nebraska Legislature approved earlier this year. The measure outlaws abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. As of Oct. 1, it also will prevent people under 19 from receiving gender-affirming surgery and restricts the use of hormone treatments and puberty blockers for minors. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland had filed a lawsuit arguing legislators violated a constitutional requirement that bills not contain more than one subject.

