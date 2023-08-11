Men attacked Alabama boat co-captain for ‘just doing my job,’ he says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama boat co-captain says he was hanging on “for dear life” when he was attacked by men on the capital city’s riverfront. Dameion Pickett is a crew member of the Harriott II in Montgomery. He described the riverfront brawl in a handwritten statement to authorities included in court documents. Four white boaters have been charged with misdemeanor assault in the attack against Pickett as well as a teen deckhand who was punched. Police announced Friday that a fifth person, a Black man who police said appeared to be swinging a folding chair during the subsequent fight, was charged with disorderly conduct.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.