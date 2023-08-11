Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents
By BRUCE SCHREINER, DYLAN LOVAN and TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville school district officials say a total overhaul of bus routes created too steep a learning curve for the system. The logistical meltdown forced classes to be canceled for two days this week as district officials frantically tried to untangle the mess. Parents are outraged and state legislators are calling for changes. It took just one disastrous day for Jefferson County Public Schools leaders to completely reexamine the transportation plan for the 96,000-student district, Kentucky’s largest. The overhauled transportation plan caused some children to arrive home hours late Wednesday, the first day of the new school term.