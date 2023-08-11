Kentucky school district rushes to fix bus route snarl that canceled classes and outraged parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville school district officials say a total overhaul of bus routes created too steep a learning curve for the system. The logistical meltdown forced classes to be canceled for two days this week as district officials frantically tried to untangle the mess. Parents are outraged and state legislators are calling for changes. It took just one disastrous day for Jefferson County Public Schools leaders to completely reexamine the transportation plan for the 96,000-student district, Kentucky’s largest. The overhauled transportation plan caused some children to arrive home hours late Wednesday, the first day of the new school term.

By BRUCE SCHREINER, DYLAN LOVAN and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.