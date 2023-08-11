Investigation for manslaughter opens after fire at French home for disabled adults killed 11

PARIS (AP) — A Paris prosecutor has opened a preliminary judicial investigation for unvoluntary manslaughter aggravated by breach of safety rules after a fire left 11 dead at a vacation home housing adults with disabilities in eastern France. Wednesday’s fire killed 10 adults with slight intellectual disabilities and one person accompanying them. The judicial investigation will seek to determine the cause of the blaze. It comes after the discovery that required safety standards weren’t met at the private vacation house in the Alsacian town of Wintzenheim. Vacationers were sleeping when the fire broke out.

