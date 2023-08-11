Indiana man indicted in threats made to Michigan municipal clerk following 2020 election

DETROIT (AP) — A 37-year-old central Indiana man has been indicted in connection with a telephone threat made to a municipal clerk in Michigan following the 2020 presidential election. The Justice Department says Andrew Nickels, of Carmel, a suburb of Indianapolis, appeared Friday in federal court in Detroit on one count of making a threatening interstate communication. Nickels’ attorney says his client pleaded not guilty and was released Friday on a $10,000 bond. The government says an expletive-laced voicemail was left in November 2020 threatening to kill the clerk and accusing them of fraud. Tina Barton, a Republican who served as clerk of Detroit suburb Rochester Hills from 2013 to 2021, said on social media Friday that she was the clerk who was threatened.

