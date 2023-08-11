Gunmen ambush a bus carrying Syrian soldiers, killing 20 in the country’s east

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say gunmen have ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers in the country’s east, killing at least 20 and wounding others. The Thursday night attack was believed to have been carried out by members of the Islamic State group. The group’s sleeper cells in parts of Syria still carry deadly attacks despite their defeat in 2019. There was no immediate comment from the Syrian army or government on the attack. IS controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq, where they declared a caliphate in June 2014. Over the years they lost much of the land and were defeated in Iraq in 2017 and two years later in Syria.

