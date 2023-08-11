Greece launches a rescue effort for scores of migrants on a stranded yacht

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say a rescue operation in underway to assist more than 100 migrants believed to be on board a stranded yacht off the country’s southern coast. Four civilian vessels have been ordered to provide assistance while three coast guard boats are heading to the area, south of the Peloponnese region. A navy helicopter is helping coordinate the effort. The incident occurred near the site of a maritime tragedy in mid-June when hundreds of migrants died or went missing after a fishing trawler sank in international waters while traveling from Libya to Italy. A second search operation is underway off the island of Rhodes to look for potentially missing passengers after 22 migrants were rescued.

