Former Tennessee state senator gets 21-month prison sentence for campaign finance cash scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after he unsuccessfully tried to take back his guilty plea on federal campaign finance charges. On Friday, former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey received his sentence in Nashville federal court in the case centering on his attempts to funnel campaign money from his legislative seat toward supporting his failed 2016 congressional bid. The 45-year-old attorney from Germantown was first elected to the General Assembly in 2004 as a state representative. He was later elected to the state Senate in 2009. With the federal charges pending, he did not seek reelection in 2022.

