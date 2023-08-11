Family of US publishing exec killed in Italy boat incident urges full investigation, accountability

ROME (AP) — The family of a U.S. publishing executive killed in a boating incident in southern Italy is urging Italian authorities to fully investigate the death. A statement to The Associated Press from the husband of Adrienne Vaughan says the family is cooperating with Italian authorities and hopes they will hold accountable anyone who is responsible for the death. Vaughan was the 45-year-old president of Bloomsbury Publishing’s U.S. branch. She was killed Aug. 3 when the rented motorboat her family had hired slammed into a chartered sailboat off the Amalfi Coast.

