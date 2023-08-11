Coroner’s office releases names of third person killed in I-81 bus crash in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near the commonwealth’s capital city. The Dauphin County coroner’s office said Friday that 21-year-old Kadiatou Barry, of Cincinnati, died in the crash that occurred shortly before midnight Sunday north of Harrisburg on Interstate 81. But they did not disclose her cause of death. State police have said the bus was on Interstate 81 just north of Harrisburg heading from New York to Ohio in heavy rain when it left the road, struck an embankment, turned onto its right side and struck a sport utility vehicle that had stopped in traffic.

