Argentines to vote in a primary election that’s expected to set the stage for a rightward shift

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s national primary election Sunday won’t just help determine which candidates will be running in the country’s October presidential vote but could impact the economy even before then. A strong showing by the opposition coalition would be cheered by markets in an election that will also test the national appeal of an eccentric right-wing anti-establishment candidate who is an admirer of former President Donald Trump. The primary is seen as a thermometer of voter preference ahead of the Oct. 6 election, which is expected to shift Argentina to the right with the current left-leaning government bottoming out in the polls amid galloping inflation, rising poverty and a depreciating currency.

