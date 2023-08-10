Wildfire devastates Hawaii’s historic Lahaina Town, a former capital of the kingdom

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — Smoke and ash lingered over Lahaina after a wildfire devastated Lahaina Town, one of Hawaii’s most historic cities and onetime capital of the former kingdom. It’s feared that the blaze consumed much of Lahaina’s historic Front Street, a mix of restaurants, bars, retail stores and what is believed to be the largest banyan tree in the United States, along with other areas. The Lahaina Historic District is a National Historic Landmark and was the capital from 1820 to 1845 after the islands were unified under one rule. It’s a place where tourists flock to eat, drink and shop, and some locals have ancestral ties to the area going back generations.

By MARK THIESSEN and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

