White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A self-proclaimed white supremacist has been arrested on charges that he made online threats toward the jury and witnesses at the trial of a man who killed 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The Justice Department says Hardy Carroll Lloyd of Follansbee, West Virginia, is accused of sending threatening social media posts and emails along with comments on websites about the trial of Robert Bowers. The department says Lloyd also allegedly was responsible for stickers placed in predominantly Jewish areas of Pittsburgh. Those stickers directed people to a website containing his threats and antisemitic messages. Bowers was sentenced to death in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.