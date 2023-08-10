Utah man killed after threats against Biden believed government was corrupt and overreaching

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Family members of an armed Utah man who was killed by FBI agents after making threats against President Joe Biden are describing him as a gun enthusiast who was worried about “a corrupt and overreaching government.” The family insisted in a statement Thursday that Air Force veteran Craig Deleeuw Robertson would not have committed violence over political disagreements. Prosecutors depicted Robertson as radicalized in court documents that included threat-laced social media posts. Robertson was killed Wednesday, hours before the president landed in Utah to visit a Veterans Affairs hospital. In a post this week, Robertson said he was cleaning the dust off his sniper rifle in anticipation of Biden’s visit.

By SAM METZ, COLLEEN SLEVIN, JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

