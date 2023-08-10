US, UK, and Canada sanction Lebanon’s former central bank governor over corruption allegations

BEIRUT (AP) — The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have slapped sanctions on Lebanon’s embattled ex-central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption. U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that Riad Salameh “abused his position of power … to enrich himself and his associates.” Salameh, 73, ended his 30-year tenure on July 31 under a cloud of investigation and blame for his country’s historic economic crisis. Alongside close associates, he is under investigation by France, Germany, and Luxembourg over financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million. Paris and Berlin issued Interpol notices on Salameh in May.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.